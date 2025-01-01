Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NERIWALM Tezpur Assam.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Young Professional (Project) and Field Assistant (Project). The North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management came into being on 23rd December 1989 as a registered society altogether under the aegis of North Eastern Council, Ministry of Home Affairs (now under Department of Development of North Eastern Region), Government of India. On 1st April,2012 an MoU of transfer was signed between MoWR, RD and GR and also NEC and presently NERIWALM is under Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Govt. of India. It works towards generating local specific and problem oriented technologies through its different disciplinary divisions and caters the requirement of all the states of North Eastern Region namely, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Mehgalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. Institute made commendable progress in various aspects of water resources management, crop-soil nutrient management, watershed management, mapping of water and land resources, command area development, irrigation and allied sectors. To outreach the people the institute organized dissemination programmes in the form of trainings, workshops and enrich knowledge by organizing seminars and consulting meetings. Since its inception the institute has grown from strength to strength and has gained confidence of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. The institute also desires to move ahead with more activities as guided by our knowledgeable mentors.

Name of post : Young Professional (Project)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Essential : M.Sc. /M.Tech in Hydrology/Water Resources/Soil & Water Conservation Engineering Irrigation Engineering/Geology/earth Science/Environmental Science/Geo informatics.

Desirable : Working experience in project handling with Technical Skill of Climate Data analysis, Remote Sensing & GIS investigation, Hydrological and Hydrodynamic modelling and also experiences in python, R, Java, etc.

Age Limit : Should be 21-35 years.

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000/- (Rupees thirty thousand) only per month.

Name of post : Field Assistant (Project)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Essential : Graduate in Geography/Statistics/Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Desirable : Working experience in socio economic and also topographical survey.

Age Limit : Should be 21-35 years.

Remuneration : Rs. 18,000/- (Rupees eighteen thousand) only per month.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents also to the Deputy Director (Admin), NERIWALM, Dolabari, P.O. – Kaliabhomora, Tezpur-784027, Assam (India)

Last date for receipt of applications is 29th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here