Guwahati: The Supreme Court is set to hear on Thursday, August 28, 2025, a plea filed by journalist Abhisar Sharma seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him by Assam Police.

The FIR reportedly pertains to a video post in which Sharma allegedly criticised certain state policies.

A Bench comprising Justices M. M. Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh is expected to take up the plea, filed through advocate Sumeer Sodhi.

In the petition, Sharma has challenged the validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which addresses acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

The FIR, lodged at the Guwahati Crime Branch police station, was reportedly filed by Alok Baruah. The complainant alleged that Sharma’s video, uploaded on August 8 on his YouTube channel, could incite communal tension and create distrust among state authorities.

In the video, Sharma refers to recent remarks by the Gauhati High Court that questioned the allotment of 3,000 bighas of land in the tribal Dima Hasao district to a private company for a cement factory.

Sharma has been booked under multiple sections of the BNS, including Section 152 and Section 196, which pertain to promoting enmity between groups.

The Supreme Court hearing will determine whether the FIR can be quashed, a decision that could have wider implications for freedom of expression and reporting in the state.