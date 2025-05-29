Assam Career NF Railway Maligaon Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or career in NF Railway Maligaon Assam in 2025.

Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Occupational Therapist in Central Hospital, NF Railway, Maligaon in 2025. The selected candidate will be engaged on contract basis for 12 Months (may be expanded on Administrative requirement). His/her engagement shall be purely on temporary basis. The engaged person will have to work in Maligaon area for 04 hours a day from 09.00 Hrs to 13.00 hrs five days in a week. The dispensary will remain closed on weekly holiday & other gazetted holidays. The Northeast Frontier Railway (abbreviated NFR) is one of the 19 railway zones altogether of the Indian Railways. It is in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam. NFR is responsible for operation and also expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states. It is also the same in some districts of eastern Bihar and also northern West Bengal. Northeast Frontier Railway have altogether 5 divisions: Katihar railway division, Alipurduar railway division, Lumding railway division, Rangiya railway division, Tinsukia railway division. Each of these divisions is altogether under a Divisional Railway Manager, a Senior Administrative Grade officer of the rank of Joint Secretary to Government of India. The departmental setup at headquarters level and divisional setup in the field assists the General Manager in running the railways. Various departments namely engineering, mechanical, electrical, signal & telecom, operations, commercial, safety, accounts, security, personal and medical are headed by a Senior Administrative Grade / Higher Administrative Grade officer, provide technical and operational support to the divisions in train operations

Name of post : Occupational Therapist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor or Diploma in Occupational Therapy (OT) from recognized University or Institute and registered under Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI)

Experience : One year (for bachelor) or Three years (for Diploma) experience in Occupational

Therapy in a Hospital

Age Limit : 21 to 30 years

Salary : The engaged consultant shall get a consolidated honorarium of Rs. 24000/- P.M. (Rupees Twenty Four Thousand) only without any allowance.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 11.06.2025 at 10.30 hrs. in Central Hospital, N. F. Railway, Maligaon, Assam

How to apply :

Eligible & willing candidate should come for a Walk in Interview along with Original certificates,

Testimonial, Experience certificate etc. and two sets of xerox copies of supporting Documents/ Certificates/03 copies of passport photographs.

Applicants may submit the application form through email id: [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here