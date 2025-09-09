Guwahati: Three Indian Army personnel lost their lives on Tuesday after a major avalanche struck the Siachen base camp, officials said.

A rescue operation is currently underway in the high-altitude area, known as the “world’s highest battleground.”

Avalanches are frequent at the Siachen Glacier, located at the northern tip of the Line of Control, where temperatures can drop to -60 degrees Celsius, posing extreme challenges for troops stationed in the region.

