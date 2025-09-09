Guwahati: Silkworm farmers in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) are witnessing a significant rise in earnings, thanks to the Bodoland Sericulture Mission launched in 2023.

Before the mission, farmers earned around Rs 70,000 annually. Today, their income has climbed to nearly Rs 1 lakh, with systematic rearing practices, scientific training, and better disease management driving the turnaround.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Nijwm Thomas Mushahary, a non-farm livelihood specialist, said the government replaced traditional methods with modern technology. “Earlier, farmers used country looms. Now, they have improved jacquard looms. They are also given training and exposure trips to successful sericulture hubs,” he explained.

Farmers earn by selling both cocoon and pupa. While pupae are consumed and marketed in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, cocoons are purchased mainly by buyers from Bihar and West Bengal. “We aim to ensure each silkworm farmer earns at least Rs 1.5 lakh annually within three years,” Mushahary added.

Supported by the Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, the World Bank, and other agencies, the mission is reshaping rural livelihoods. At present, 41,854 acres of land in BTR are under silkworm food plantations, benefiting 44,250 families across 1,658 villages.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To further support the sector, the BTR government has set up two spun mills in Barama and Kokrajhar, and two cocoon banks in Udalguri and Kokrajhar. “The cocoon banks are ensuring farmers who earlier lacked market access can now sell their produce. The Barama spun mill also buys directly from farmers, though only 10% of production so far,” Mushahary said.

Additionally, 1,275 weavers and spinners have received an average support of Rs 28,000 each, covering training, spinning machines, certified looms, and weave-sense technology.

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which administers Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri districts, hopes the sericulture mission will continue to create sustainable livelihoods and strengthen the local economy.