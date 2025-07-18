Applications are invited for recruitment of 1138 vacant positions or career in NHM Assam.

National Health Mission (NHM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 1138 vacant positions or career of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM). The National Health Mission (NHM) encompasses its two Sub-Missions, The National Health Mission (NHM) and also The National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The main programmatic components include Health System Strengthening, Reproductive-Maternal- Neonatal-Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH+A), and Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases. The NHM envisages achievement of universal access to equitable, affordable & quality health care services that are accountable and also responsive to people’s needs.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM)

No. of posts : 1138

Qualification : ANM Nursing Course passed from any nursing school / recognized institution and also must be registered under “Assam Nurses’ Midwives’ and Health Visitors’ Council”.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Age Limit:

Up to 40 years as on 01/01/2025 (Relaxation in maximum age : SC/ST candidates – 5 years, OBC/MOBC candidates – 3 years, PWD candidates – 10 years)

Selection Process:

Selection process will be available in the official website of the Directorate of National Health Mission, Assam (https://nhm.assam.gov.in) in due course of time along with the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates. The candidates must also visit the website accordingly. Applicants won’t get separate individual call letter for interview/ selection test.

How to apply :

Candidates have to apply online altogether in the NHM, Assam website: https://nhm.assam.gov.in. The Online application form also shall be available from 16.07.2025 to 31.07.2025 till 11:59 PM. in the official websites of the National Health Mission, Assam.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here