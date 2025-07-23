Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Associate I (PA)/ Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for a DST-SERB (SRG) sponsored project entitled “Design and development of a microreactor for production of clean hydrogen gas” in the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Name of post : Project Associate I (PA)/ Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.E./ M. Tech or equivalent degree in Mechanical Engineering (Renewable Energy/Thermal Engineering stream)

Desirable Experience : Master Degree in Renewable Energy/ Thermal Engineering with relevant knowledge in Computational fluid dynamics, Python programming, Experimental Microfluidics and Renewable Energy is also preferred.

Salary :

Rs. 31,000/-p. m for candidates with NET/ GATE qualification.

Rs. 25,000/-p.m for candidates without NET/ GATE qualification.

HRA @ 8% if Institute Accommodation is not provided.

How to apply :

Applicants must submit the signed scan copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V. and also all other documents to the P.I. through email at [email protected] with subject line “Application for the post of Project Associate I (PA) under SERB-DST project SRG/2023/000660”. Call letter for shortlisted candidates will be sent through email.

Last date of receiving/ submission of filled up application form is 5th August 2025

The details regarding the interview process, date, time and also venue will be intimated to the shortlisted candidates through email.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here