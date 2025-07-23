Aizawl: A team of researchers led by HT Lalremsanga from the Department of Zoology, Mizoram University, has discovered two new species of Cyrtodactylus (bent-toed gecko) in the northern Indian states of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

The discovery was made during herpetological expeditions conducted in remote forested regions of the two states.

According to Lalremsanga, the identification of the species was based on detailed DNA analysis and morphological studies carried out by him and his research scholar Virender K. Bhardwaj, along with their co-researchers.

The newly discovered geckos have been named Cyrtodactylus himachalensis and Cyrtodactylus shivalikensis, reflecting their respective regions of origin. The research findings were published in the international scientific journal Zootaxa on July 22.

Lalremsanga said the discovery underscores India’s rich biodiversity, particularly in lesser-explored forest ecosystems. He noted that globally, around 520 species of Cyrtodactylus have been identified so far, with 52 recorded in India alone.

“These bent-toed geckos are nocturnal and inhabit secluded forest areas, which makes them extremely difficult to detect,” he explained. “Their discovery is the result of intensive and targeted research efforts, and there remains much to learn about their behavior and ecological roles.”