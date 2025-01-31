Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Assistant Field Worker for the DST-SERB (POWER) sponsored project entitled “Reducing riders’ discomfort due to speed bumps without compromising their speed reduction abilities” in the Department of Civil Engineering. National Institute Of Technology, Silchar is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology of India and was established in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Assam. In 2002 it was upgraded to the status of National Institute of Technology and was declared as Institute of National Importance under the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007.

Name of post : Project Assistant Field Worker

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

BE / B. Tech / Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent degree in Civil Engineering from recognized university

Desirable Experience :

Candidates having background knowledge in Transportation Engineering or having practical involvement in concrete mix design and casting will be preferred.

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month Candidate will be eligible for H.R.A as per the Project/Institute norms (if accommodation is not provided by the Institute)

Age Limit : 35 Years (as on closing date of application)

How to apply :

Applicants may submit signed scanned copy of filled-up application form along with C.V and also all other relevant documents to the P.I. through email: [email protected] with subject line “Application for the post of Project Assistant under SERB-POWER, DST project SPG/2023/000460”.

Call letters for shortlisted candidates will also be sent through email

Last date of receiving/ submission of filled up application form altogether is 14.02.2025

The details regarding the interview process, date, time and also venue will be intimated to the shortlisted candidates over email.

Employed candidates are also to submit no objection certificate from his/her employer at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here