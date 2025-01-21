Applications are invited for recruitment of various executive positions or career in NTPC Assam.

NTPC Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Executive (Commercial).NTPC is India’s largest integrated power company, dedicated to lighting every corner of the country and building a sustainable future for all. As a leader in the power sector, it is committed to generating efficient and affordable power, aiming to achieve 130 GW by 2032. It embrace a diverse fuel mix, integrating fossil fuels, gas, hydro, nuclear, and renewable sources to minimize our carbon footprint. Established in 1975, NTPC has played a vital role in India’s economic growth for nearly five decades. With a commitment to operational excellence and adherence to global standards, it is lighting every fourth bulb in the country.

Name of post : Senior Executive (Commercial)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification:

B.E./B.Tech Degree in any discipline, with at least 60% marks, from a recognized University/ Institution. Candidates having PGDM/MBA qualification in Power Management/Energy Management will be preferred. Applicants are also expected to have good understanding of regulatory frameworks in power sector. candidates in order to apply.

Experience Profile:

Minimum Five (05) years of relevant experience altogether in the Power Sector/Process Industry in Commercial/Business Development. Candidates with hands-on-experience of working in SAP/BI will also be preferred. Working experience in MS-Office applications and also Power BI Dashboarding solutions will be added advantage.

Job Profile:

Billing & sales accounting (through SAP platform) of thermal (coal/gas), hydro, renewable (solar/small hydro) power plants of NTPC & also Joint Ventures. Payment reconciliation & settlements in SAP. Preparation of reply to Audit queries w.r.t. billing & also sales accounting. Preparation of reply to customer queries w.r.t. billing. Solar Power Developer payment processing. Preparation of various MIS reports altogether. Data collection from Stations, SEB Managers of NTPCs and also JVs regarding performance and other operational parameters

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ up to 4th February 2025

Application Fees :

General / EWS / OBC : Rs. 300/-

SC / ST / PwBD / XSM & also Female : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here