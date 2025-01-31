Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Numaligarh Refinery Limited Assam.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Advisor (HRD). Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) was established as a Company on 22nd April 1993 in accordance with the provisions made in the historic Assam Accord signed on 15th August 1985. NRL is a Schedule- A, Category-I Miniratna CPSE under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Govt. of India. The 3 MMTPA Refinery was dedicated to the nation by former Prime Minister of India Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 9th July, 1999. NRL has been able to display credible performance since commencement of commercial production in October 2000. With its concern, commitment and contribution to socio-economic development of the state of Assam and North East India, it is considered as one of the glowing manifestations of successful business enterprise in the region, with its footprints across the globe where its products, especially Paraffin Wax continue to be exported. It has embarked on a major integrated Refinery Expansion Project to treble its capacity from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA at an estimated investment of more than Rs. 28,000 Crore, one of the highest in the North East region. The project also includes setting up of a Crude Oil Import Terminal at Pardeep Port in Odisha and laying of about 1640 KM of pipelines for transportation of imported Crude Oil to Numaligarh. NRL is also implementing a 360 KTPA Polypropylene project . Its estimated cost is Rs. 7,231 Crore.

Name of post : Advisor (HRD)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Retired Officers having minimum 25 years of work experience and superannuating from Senior positions of PSU/ Govt. / Private organization (ED/CGM of CPSU) can apply. Out of total experience, minimum 5 years should be in the HR function. The candidate must have experience of conducting / supervising at least one complete cycle of ADC in an organization.

Upper Age Limit : 70 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the NRL website https://portal2.nrl.co.in/onlineapp/RecruitmentApply/login

Last date for submission of applications is up to 10:00 hrs on 07.02.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here