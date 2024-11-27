Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in OKDISCD Guwahati Assam.

Omeo Kumar Das Institute Of Social Change And Development (OKDISCD) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Office Assistant and Assistant Librarian. Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (OKDISCD) is altogether an autonomous Institute situated in Guwahati that undertakes, promotes and coordinates research on problems and processes of social transformation and development of Assam and other States of the North Eastern region of India and contributes to the formulation of strategies and programmes for speedier regional development. As envisaged also by the founders of the Institute, it acts as a “clearinghouse of ideas and information on research in social sciences with special emphasis on the problems of Assam and other States of the North-Eastern region”. Established in 1989 under the joint initiative of Government of Assam and Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) New Delhi, OKDISCD is recognized as a leader in the field of social science research in Northeast India. It is reputed for the quality of its research and various programmes for promoting social science and policy research.

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i. Graduate in any discipline with minimum of 55 %marks altogether

ii. Knowledge of MS Office / Typing Speed in English with a minimum speed of 35 w.p.m.

iii. Minimum 3 years of experience in office administration in Government Autonomous Institutes /other academic institution.Candidate must have proficiency in both spoken and written English.

iv. The candidate must not be less than 21 years and more than 30 years of age as on the date of application.

Name of post : Assistant Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i. A Master’s Degree in Library Science or Library and Information Science from recognized

University/Deemed University with minimum of 55% marks.

ii. Minimum 3 years of working experience in a Library under Central /State Government / Autonomous or Statutory organization /University or Recognized Research or Educational Institution including working experience of SOUL or similar Library Software.

iii. The candidate must also not be more than 35 years of age.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in hard copies along with necessary supporting documents to VIP Road, Upper Hengrabari, Guwahati-781036, Assam

Last date for receipt of applications altogether is December 12, 2024

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2