Itanagar: A team of researchers has uncovered a remarkable new species of Berberis in the high-altitude forests of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

This discovery marks a significant addition to the known flora of the Eastern Himalayas and sets a new record for ovule count within the genus.

Named Berberis myriovula, the species stands out with an unprecedented 17 ovules in a single ovary, the highest number ever recorded among the 400-500 known Berberis species worldwide.

The discovery was made during an ongoing floristic survey by research scholar Bipankar Hajong and scientist Dr. Pankaj Bharali from CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, along with Dr. Julian Harber, a scientist from the UK.

“This biodiversity-rich Eastern Himalaya has emerged as a hotspot for Berberis species, many of which remain unrecognised by science,” stated Dr. Bharali in a statement.

He explained that previously, most Berberis species in Asia had fewer than 15 ovules per ovary. While a few, like B. calliantha and B. tsangpoensis from Tibet and Nepal, reached this number, they were primarily single-flowered or few-flowered species. B. myriovula surpasses them all with its 17 ovules in a solitary flower, making it truly unique.

According to Dr. Harber (2020), ovaries with high ovule counts are rare and generally found in only a handful of Asian species.

“Our findings not only add to this rare group but also push the known boundary of ovule number in Berberis, hinting at a potentially adaptive feature in this Himalayan lineage,” the researchers reported.

The genus Berberis, part of the Berberidaceae family, is the largest in its group, with a strong presence in Asia. China alone boasts approximately 285 species, while Nepal has 22. Despite this diversity, regions like western Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh remain largely unexplored.

The research team had previously reclassified Berberis setifolia, a species from the same region with up to 13 ovules. Globally, Berberis species with a large number of ovules are rarely found outside Asia, with only two South American species (B. comberi and B. microphylla) documented with more than 10 ovules, further emphasizing the distinctiveness of B. myriovula.

“This discovery not only enriches our understanding of Himalayan plant diversity but also underscores the ecological significance of the Tawang region as a center of endemism,” they said.

“With continued research, we may yet uncover more botanical treasures from these unexplored valleys,” added the researchers.