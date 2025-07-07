Assam Career Pandu College Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Pandu College Assam in 2025.

Pandu College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Associate-I on purely temporary basis for a research project funded by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), formerly the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) [EEQ/2023/001120], Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India project entitled “Assessment of impact of air pollutants on local air quality and human health over Guwahati” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Jhuma Biswas, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics in 2025.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

M.Sc. in Atmospheric Physics/Atmospheric Science/Physics from a recognized University or equivalent with at least 55% marks (For SC/ST as per Govt. of India norms) along with CSIR-UGC NET/including lectureship (NET- LS/GATE/SLET).

Fellowship:

Rs. 31,000/- pm + HRA also as applicable (For Candidates having NET/GATE/ SLET)

Rs. 25,000/- pm + HRA also as applicable (For Candidates not having NET/GATE/SLET)

How to apply :

Interested applicant should fill the Google form and submit the latest CV along with self-attested copies of all academic qualifications, mark sheets, age proof, publications, NET/GATE/SLET proof and other supporting documents also to the Principal Investigator via e-mail to [email protected] with subject marked as “Application for the post of Project Associate-I” latest by 15/07/2025. The date and time of interview shall be informed later on. The shortlisted candidates will be intimated about the interview only through e-mail.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here