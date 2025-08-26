Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday that individuals above 18 years of age will be barred from obtaining new Aadhaar cards, targeting identity forgery by infiltrators, particularly from Bangladesh.

The policy, effective from October, aims to secure Assam’s borders amid concerns over demographic shifts and security threats.

“Illegal infiltrators cannot hide behind the excuse of having an Aadhaar card now. We have effectively barred any individual above 18 years from acquiring new Aadhaar cards, which they exploited to forge identities and create disturbances in the country. INDIA FIRST, ASSAM FIRST,” the Assam Chief Minister stated on X on Monday.

The decision follows Assam’s scrutiny of Aadhaar issuance, with the state cabinet noting a 103% Aadhaar saturation rate, indicating fraudulent registrations.

First-time adult applications will now require district commissioner approval in “rarest of rare cases.” The government is granting exceptions to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and tea garden workers for one year to ensure equity.

Rooted in Assam’s history of migration tensions, the policy ties Aadhaar to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), excluding non-NRC applicants.

Critics warn it may hinder genuine citizens’ access to services, while supporters praise Sarma’s tough stance. The move, unprecedented in India, may influence other border states, though legal challenges loom over potential rights violations.

Assam’s aggressive strategy underscores a fierce “India First” approach to border security.