Applications are invited for recruitment of 25 vacant positions or career in POWERGRID Assam.

POWERGRID Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Company Secretary Professional (on contract). POWERGRID, one of the largest Transmission Utilities in the World and a Maharatna Enterprise of Govt. of India is engaged in power transmission business with the mandate for planning, co-ordination, supervision and control over complete Inter-State Transmission System. It also operates around 1,78,975 circuit kms of transmission lines along with 280 Sub-stations (as on 30th November 2024) and wheels about 50% of total power generated in the country through its transmission network. POWERGRID also owns and operates approximately 1,00,000 kms of Telecom Network, with points of presence in approx. 3000 locations and intra-city network in 500 cities across India.

Name of post : Company Secretary Professional (On Contract)

No. of posts : 25

Essential Qualification : Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

Essential Post Qualification Experience : At least 01 year in company secretariat of any unlisted / listed company (internship / training shall also not be counted as experience).

Upper Age Limit : 29 Years as on last date of application

Relaxation also in upper age limit :

a) For OBC (NCL) candidates : 3 years

b) For SC/ST candidates : 5 years

c) For PwBD Candidates : As per Govt. of India directives

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website http://www.powergrid.in/

Last date for submission of online applications altogether is 16th January 2025

Application Fees : Rs. 400/- (Non-refundable). If you are not exempted from payment of application fees (only SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM candidates are exempted), you are required to login to your candidate login section and then deposit non-refundable application fees of Rs. 400/- through online mode. On submission of application fees, your application process will be treated as complete.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here