Imphal: Security forces on Thursday recovered a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives after busting three militant camps in Manipur’s northern Kangpokpi district, officials said on Friday.

The operations, carried out jointly by central security forces and the state police, targeted insurgent hideouts in areas predominantly inhabited by the Kuki Zo tribal community.

In the first phase, conducted in Gamdai and S. Mongoi under New Keithelmanbi Police Station, authorities seized three bolt-action rifles, three 9mm pistols, four live 12-bore cartridges, five blank cartridges, a wireless set with chargers, and two bulletproof plates.

The second operation in Aigejang yielded four bolt-action rifles, two 9mm pistols with magazines, and five 12-bore cartridges. During the third phase at Monbung Ridge, four single-barreled guns were recovered.

Officials said the operations follow a recent seizure of 87 weapons and 57 rounds of ammunition in other hill districts, including Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, and Chandel.