Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in Pragjyotish College Assam.

Pragjyotish College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Assistant in a ASTEC sponsored R&D project under Dr. R. K. Bora, PI and Dr. Amit Kr. Pradhan (Co-PI) and Dr. Himadri Saikia (Co-PI) entitled “In Vitro Rapid Mass Propagation of Rhychostylis retusa (L.) Blume for Commercial Exploration.” Appointment will be purely temporary and for a period of 2 years only. Pragjyotish College, founded on 1st September 1954, is the first college altogether established in Guwahati, the largest metropolis in Northeast India, after Independence. The institute, at present, is a well-known premier postgraduate college imparting higher education in as many as 27 departments which includes 7 postgraduate programmes and has around 4000 regular students making it one of the largest educational institutes of the region in terms of number of admissions. The college believes in all-round development of its students. Apart from excellent academic pursuits, great emphasis is also laid on a range of cocurricular activities, discipline and character building of the students. Pragjyotish College has a unique distinction – it has a full-fledged NCC unit with three wings – Army (with both boys and girls units), Navy and Air. In addition, the NSS, Red Ribbon Club, Bharat Scouts and Guides and the Youth Red Cross of the college provides our students a platform and ample opportunities for social involvement. Over the years, with the active involvement of IQAC, the college has also signed a number of MoUs with national and international institutes resulting in different types of collaborative activities for the ultimate benefit of the students. Students from all the Northeastern states flock to this institute. In its glorious existence of seven decades, the college, as alma mater, has produced a galaxy of eminent personalities from all walks of life

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: B.Sc. in Botany (Honours), Agriculture, Life Science or Biotechnology

Desirable: Knowledge and also experience in Plant Tissue Culture.

Salary/Pay: Rs. 12,000/- pm (Consolidated and without HRA)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 2nd August 2025 at 2:30 PM. The venue is in Pragjyotish College, Guwahati-9

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply online along with latest bio-data (Address, contact No. and e-mail

must) along with HSLC Certificate and also B Sc Mark sheet and photograph on or before 29.07.2025.

Applicants must submit their applications through e-mail in the id [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here