Assam Career Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Punjab & Sind Bank Assam in 2025.

Punjab & Sind Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Defence Banking Advisors in 2025.

Name of post : Defence Banking Advisor

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University

Experience :

Retired Officers / Officers going to retire within three months in the Rank of Brigadier in Indian Army/ Commodore in Indian Navy/Air Commodore in Indian Air Force or Equivalent Rank Officers of Central Armed Police Forces.

Age : Maximum age of 62 years as on 01.08.2025

How to apply :

Interested candidates have to submit their applications in the format Annexure A attached along with the advertisement through speed post/courier only.

They should attach a recent passport size photograph at right hand top corner at the space provided in the application and also sign across.

The candidate should also send the self-attested copies of Certificates in support of age (10th Certificate), educational qualifications, post qualification experience, discharge certificate or any other document in support of information indicated in the Application Form to confirm the candidate’s eligibility with the application itself.

Address the application, superscribing “ Application for the post of Defence Banking Advisor (DBA) on contractual basis in the Bank – 2025-26” to Chief General Manager (HRD) at the following address : – Chief General Manager – HRD, Punjab & Sind Bank, 2nd Floor, NBCC Complex, Tower-3, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi -110023

The complete Application Form should altogether reach the above mentioned address ON OR BEFORE 13.09.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here