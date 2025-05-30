Applications are invited for recruitment of 30 vacant positions or career in Punjab & Sind Bank Assam in 2025.

Punjab & Sind Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of MSME Relationship Managers in 2025.

Name of post : MSME Relationship Managers

No. of posts : 30

Qualification :

Mandatory: Full Time Regular Graduation in any discipline from a University / Institution recognized by the Govt. of India/ Govt. bodies/ AICTE

Preferred: Full Time MBA (Marketing or Finance)

Experience :

Mandatory: Minimum experience of 3 years as relationship manager in MSME Banking with any

Bank/ NBFC / Financial Institutions in India.

Scale of Pay : The compensation and related terms & conditions will be negotiated/ finalized depending upon the suitability of the candidate. The Compensation shall be subject to GST and the same shall be borne by the Bank as per norms, if applicable.

Age :

Minimum : 25 years, Maximum : 33 years. A Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.05.1992 and not later than 01.05.2000 (both dates inclusive)

Job Roles :

1. Identify new business opportunities / conducting customer outreach programs with MSME product basket.

2. Achieve set targets in terms of revenue, profitability and business volume.

3. Deepening Relationship with existing and potential MSME Clients and liaise with people at various levels within and outside organization.

4. Conduct preliminary due diligence through study of –financial parameters, discussions, feedbacks, observations and market intelligence.

5. Cross Selling of Ancillary Business to Existing as well as New MSME Customers.

6. Identify market pulse and analysis of competitor activities and communicate relevant information regarding clients/MSME portfolio to higher authorities from time to time.

7. Supporting Branch for smooth on-boarding of fresh MSME business and negotiation of deals.

Selection Procedure : Written Test, Screening & Personal Interview

How to apply :

Eligible candidate has to apply online through the Bank’s website https://punjabandsindbank.co.in/ only

Last Date for submission of online application is 18th June 2025

Application Fees :

SC/ST/ PWD : Rs. 100 + GST + Payment Gateway Charges

General, EWS & OBC : Rs. 850 + GST + Payment Gateway Charges

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here