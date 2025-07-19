Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Purabi Dairy Assam.

West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd, (WAMUL) Purabi Dairy, Panjabari, Guwahati-781037 on behalf of North East Dairy & Foods Limited (NEDFL) – A Joint Venture between National Dairy Development Board & Government of Assam, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers on contract basis for an initial period of 2 (two)

years.

Name of post : Plant Manager

Qualification : Full time B.Tech/M. Tech in Dairy Technology with first class from AICTE recognized institute.

Experience : Minimum 5 years’ experience in processing and also manufacturing of milk and milk products in a Dairy Plant out of which preferably 2 years as Head of Operations.

Age : Not above 42 years as on 1st January, 2025. However, relaxation may also be given in case of appropriate or outstanding candidates.

Name of post : Assistant Manager – Plant/ QA Shift In-charge

Qualification : Full time B. Tech in Dairy Technology in first class from a reputed education institute.

Experience : Minimum 3 years’ experience in processing and also manufacturing of milk and milk

products in a Dairy Plant out of which minimum 1 (one) year should be of heading an unit or section independently as Shift In-charge.

Age : Not above 35 years as on 1st January, 2025. However, relaxation may also be given in case of appropriate or outstanding candidates

Name of post : Assistant/ Jr. Executive – Plant Process Operations

Qualification : 03 years Full time Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Engineering/ Electronics Engineering/ 2 Years Indian Dairy Diploma (IDD)/ 03 years Diploma in Dairy Engineering from a recognized Institute/University.

Experience : Fresher or also preferably 01-02 years of production operation experience in manufacturing industry (Preferably in Dairy/Food Industry)

Age : Not above 30 years as on 1st January, 2025. Relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates with relevant experience as decided by the Competent Authority

Name of post : Assistant/Jr. Executive – Plant Maintenance

Qualification : Minimum ITI pass in Electrical trade/ Fitter trade / Electronics Mechanic trade.

Experience : Fresher or preferably 01-02 years of working experience in Milk/Food industry.

Age : Not above 30 years as on 1st January, 2025. However, relaxation may be given in case of appropriate or outstanding candidates.

Name of post : Assistant/Jr. Executive – Plant Stores & Inventory

Qualification : Full time graduation in any discipline.

Experience : Fresher or also preferably 01-02 years of working experience in Warehousing / Stores/ Inventory Management/ Logistics.

Age : Not above 30 years as on 1st January, 2025. However, relaxation may also be given in case of appropriate or outstanding candidates.

Name of post : Assistant/Jr. Executive – QA

Qualification : Indian Dairy Diploma (Dairy technology) / B.Sc (PCM) from a reputed educational

institute.

Experience : Fresher or preferably 01-02 years of working experience in Milk/Food industry. Laboratory testing shall have an added advantage.

Age : Not above 30 years as on 1st January, 2025. Relaxation may also be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates with relevant experience as decided by the Competent Authority.

Name of post : Manager- Marketing (Sales & Distribution)

Qualification : Full time Post-graduate degree/Diploma in Business Administration (Marketing).

Experience : Minimum 5 years’ in the field of marketing & sales in Dairy/ FMCG/ Retail sector. Candidates having experience in other sectors need not apply.

Age : Not above 42 years as on 1st January, 2025. However, relaxation may also be given in case of appropriate or outstanding candidates.

Name of post : Assistant Manager – Marketing (Sales & Distribution)

Qualification : Full time Graduate in any discipline/ Post-graduate degree/Diploma in Business Administration (Marketing).

Experience : Minimum 3 years of working in the field of marketing & also sales in Dairy/ FMCG/ Retail/ Manufacturing sector. Minimum 1-year experience of handling a team altogether.

Age : Not above 35 years as on 1st January, 2025. However, relaxation may also be given in case of appropriate or outstanding candidates

Name of post : Assistant/ Jr. Executive – Marketing (Sales & Distribution)

Qualification : Full time graduation in any discipline from a recognized institute/University.

Experience : Fresher or also preferably 01-02 years of working experience in Sales & Distribution in

Dairy/ FMCG/ Retail sector.

Age : Not above 30 years as on 1st January, 2025. However, relaxation may also be given in case of appropriate or outstanding candidates

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://recruitment.purabi.coop/jobs

Last date of submission of applications is 6th August, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here