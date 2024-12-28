Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant positions or career in Railtel Assam.

Railtel Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Manager and also Deputy Manager. Railtel Corporation of India is altogether a Navaratna Public Sector Undertaking of Government of India.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Technical)

No. of posts : 9

Qualification :

Diploma in Electronics or any other combination of Engineering branches, where Electronics is one of the branches, like, Electronics & Instrumentation; or M.Sc. (Electronics); or also equivalent in Electronics

Experience :

5 years’ experience in areas given in Annexure-I in Central Govt. Org./ State Govt. Org./ PSU or also private organisation having turnover of 300 cr. or more (In case where a candidate is employed by a private organization but also deployed in another organization, the status of the organization in which the candidate is deployed will be considered i.e. Central Govt. Org./ State Govt. Org./ PSU or private organisation having turnover of 300 cr. or more).

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Technical)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg) in Electronics & Telecom; or Telecom; or Computer Science; or Computer & Communication; or Information Technology; or Electrical; or Electronics; or also any other combination of Engineering branches, where Electronics is one of the branches, like, Electronics &

Instrumentation; or M.Sc. (Electronics); or MCA; or equivalent.

Experience :

2 years’ experience in areas given in Annexure-I in Central Govt. Org./ State Govt. Org./ PSU or private organisation having turnover of 300 cr. or more (In case where a candidate is also employed by a private organization but deployed in another organization, the status of the organization in which the candidate is deployed will be considered i.e. Central Govt. Org./ State Govt. Org./ PSU or private organisation having turnover of 300 cr. or more)

How to apply :

Applicants may apply online altogether for the above posts through the website https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/92345/Index.html

Last date for completion of on-line registration and also filing of applications (including payment of application fee) is 27th January 2025

Application Fees :

Rs. 1200/- (Rs.600/- for SC/ST/PwBDs). The payment of fees through payment gateway only during online registration process is also mandatory. Any processing charges, bank charges, applicable taxes etc. towards the same, if any, will also be borne by applicant.

The application fee of Rs. 600/- paid by SC/ST/PwBDs is refundable altogether subject to their actual participation in the recruitment. This fee is also refundable, duly deducting bank charges, as applicable, on their appearing in the written examination

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here