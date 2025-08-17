Guwahati: A female elephant was electrocuted to death in Shantipur in Assam’s Baksa district. Wildlife conservationist Kangkana Manu Sarma shared the news on her social media, revealing that another elephant also died the same day from electrocution.

The female elephant was pregnant, which made the loss even more painful.

The deaths have sparked growing concern among wildlife activists and local communities, as similar incidents have been happening in the area for years. Sarma pointed out that this is not an isolated case.

In 2018, an elephant was electrocuted while searching for food in Kalipur. In 2020, another elephant died near Gaibari, close to the India-Bhutan border. In 2021, two female elephants were electrocuted near Gola Gaon. Earlier this year, a young elephant also died after touching an electrified wire in Dihira Reserved Forest.

Experts explain that elephants often leave forests and enter nearby villages or farmland in search of food. Farmers, especially near the India-Bhutan border, use electric fences connected to household power lines to protect their crops. These fences, meant to keep crops safe, pose a deadly threat to elephants and other wildlife.

Baksa district has several protected forests, including Manas National Park and Dihira Reserved Forest. However, the area struggles with a shortage of forest guards and limited resources for patrolling. The lack of communication between forest authorities and local communities makes it harder to raise awareness about the dangers of electric fences.

Wildlife activists are urging the forest department to take action. They suggest educating local people about the dangers of electric fences and enforcing strict rules against illegal fences. Experts also recommend using solar-powered fences, which are safer because they use less power.

In addition to awareness campaigns, wildlife experts stress the need for regular checks on villages near protected areas. They believe it’s important to remove illegal electric fences and hold those responsible accountable to prevent further deaths.

Sarma, in her social media post, urged the forest department to take quick action. She wrote, “Awareness and precautions are crucial. Only then can we stop these tragic deaths and help humans and elephants live together peacefully.”

The repeated deaths of elephants in the Baksa district highlight the ongoing conflict between wildlife and human activities in Assam. Immediate action is needed to protect both wildlife and the livelihoods of local people.