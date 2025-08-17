

Dibrugarh: A fire broke out in Arunachal Pradesh’s Laju village on Thursday, caused by an electrical short circuit.

Six homes were destroyed in the blaze, which spread quickly through the village.

Assam Rifles troops, stationed in Laju, responded immediately. They evacuated residents to safety and used fire extinguishing equipment to bring the fire under control.

Local authorities have been informed, and efforts to assess the damage and provide assistance are ongoing.

Their prompt action helped prevent injuries and stopped the flames from spreading further, limiting the damage to the rest of the village.

Residents have expressed appreciation for the timely response from the Assam Rifles. The quick and coordinated efforts of the troops were seen as a key factor in managing the situation effectively.

This incident highlights the ongoing role of Assam Rifles in ensuring the safety of local communities in the Northeast, reaffirming their commitment to supporting the region’s well-being.