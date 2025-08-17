Dibrugarh: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated a series of key development projects aimed at enhancing sports infrastructure and community facilities in the region.

Sonowal dedicated the newly constructed Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Pavilion and Indoor Cricket Hall in Dibrugarh, marking a significant step forward in the district’s sports development.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Minister also inaugurated several improvement projects at Bindhakata Higher Secondary School, which included the construction of a boundary wall, ceremonial gate, footpath, kitchen, guard room, and drainage facilities valued at Rs 90 lakh, along with an additional classroom block worth Rs 51.22 lakh.

In addition, Sonowal unveiled a modern gymnasium at Mulukgaon Uddipta Yuvak Sangha, funded through his MPLAD funds for the years 2022–23 and 2023–24, with a total cost of Rs 10 lakh.

In his speech, Sonowal highlighted the unifying role of sports and encouraged the youth to balance education, culture, and sports.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Sports instill discipline, teamwork, and a positive mindset, shaping one’s character and personality,” he said. Quoting Bhupen Hazarika’s immortal lyrics, “Ei Prithibi Ek Krirangan, Krira Hol Shantir Prangan,” Sonowal called for a renewed spirit to push forward and make Assam a powerhouse in India’s sporting future.

Sonowal highlighted the government’s efforts to identify and nurture hidden talent in Assam’s sports scene. Referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives, such as the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), he praised the government’s focus on athlete development, which has enhanced India’s performance at national and international competitions.

“Under Prime Minister Modi’s dynamic leadership, a renaissance has begun in India’s sports landscape,” Sonowal remarked. “Assam must also rise as a leading sports state. Just as Riyan Parag has brought glory to Assam and India in cricket, I hope many more champions will emerge from our state.”

The Minister further stressed the importance of a holistic approach to youth development, advocating for a strong balance between education, culture, and sports to build a disciplined and prosperous society.

In his speech, Sonowal also lauded Prime Minister Modi’s governance, asserting that the past 11 years have seen India transformed into a strong, modern nation, driven by transparency and good governance. He compared this progress to the “era of corruption and scandals” under the Congress-led government.

“In just over a decade, Prime Minister Modi has achieved what Congress couldn’t in 55 years,” Sonowal stated. “Through his honesty, determination, and dedication, India has undergone an unprecedented transformation, emerging as a respected global power.”

Sonowal also highlighted the positive impact of government schemes, which have lifted 25 crore people out of poverty and empowered the youth through employment, innovation, and start-ups.

He expressed confidence that, under Modi’s leadership, India’s youth will continue to play a crucial role in nation-building.