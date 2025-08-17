Imphal: Manipur police arrested a man on Saturday and recovered a stolen vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation into a snatching incident, authorities said on Sunday.

The arrest and recovery followed a tip-off, and the police also seized a mobile phone and some documents from the suspect.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In recent weeks, the police in Manipur have stepped up their efforts to tackle crime, with several arrests made in cases of theft and snatching.

The latest arrest took place in Thoubal district, where 31-year-old Mohemmed Nawas Khan was detained in connection with the snatching case.

Khan, a resident of Tentha Makha Sangaiyumpham Mairenkhun in Thoubal, was apprehended near the District Hospital under the Thoubal police station.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The police recovered a stolen Honda Pleasure two-wheeler (Registration No. MN01AL8555) from his possession, along with illegal documents.

Authorities also revealed that this arrest followed up on a previous vehicle theft case. Earlier, on July 15, another suspect, 34-year-old Makakmayum Abdul Wahid from Lilong Ushoipokpi Tharaorok, Thoubal, was arrested near Sora and Khongjom under the jurisdiction of the Khongjom police station. Wahid was found with a stolen Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 (Registration No. MN04G 6586).

The police continue their efforts to track down more suspects involved in such criminal activities.