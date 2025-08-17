Guwahati: A government school headmistress in central Assam’s Nagaon district has been arrested after a video of her allegedly using her legs to fold the Indian national flag went viral.

The arrested headmistress has been identified as Fatema Khatun of Gopinath Dev Goswami High School at Samaguri area of Nagaon.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning on the campus of Gopinath Dev Goswami High School.

The school’s flag-lowering ceremony was scheduled for Friday evening, but it was not carried out. On Saturday, Khatun reportedly went to the school alone at 7:30 a.m. to take down the flag.

A video of the incident shows her placing the tricolor under her foot and using her knees to fold it after removing the flagpole.

Following a complaint, police arrested Khatun under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

She was presented before the Nagaon Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, which ordered her to be held in 14-day judicial custody.

According to the police, the headmistress was facing criticism from local villagers for the school’s failure to lower the flag on Friday.