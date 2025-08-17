Guwahati: On the 79th anniversary of India’s independence, the Prime Minister delivered a 103-minute address from the Red Fort.

While the speech touched on a wide range of topics, from economic goals and the “Viksit Bharat” ambition to natural calamities and defense operations, one pressing issue was conspicuously absent: the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Over two years have passed since clashes first erupted on May 3, 2023, between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. Since then, the conflict has displaced an estimated 70,000 people and claimed at least 260 lives, according to official records.

Despite the scale of this humanitarian crisis, the plight of the Manipuri people went unmentioned, a silence that many found deafening.

The Stalled Response

The violence led to the imposition of President’s rule in February 2024, following the removal of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. However, for the thousands of people separated from their families and living in relief camps after their homes were destroyed, the situation remains dire.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Reports suggest there are around 170 relief camps in the region, with many lacking basic facilities like toilets and kitchens.

The rule of law has been repeatedly challenged in the state, and the social fabric has been severely damaged. While the Union government has taken some measures, critics argue they are insufficient.

For instance, Manipur’s Congress leader has criticized the 2025-2026 budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stating it lacks special provisions for the resettlement of displaced people.

The Vision of “Viksit Bharat”

An Independence Day address is more than just a political speech; it is a moment for a national leader to speak to the heart of the nation. It is a time for reassurance, empathy, and healing. The Prime Minister’s speech did offer condolences to victims of recent natural disasters, mentioning the government’s commitment to providing relief. Yet, this same empathy was not extended to the people of Manipur.

The dream of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) is a shared vision, but it is a dream that feels incomplete when any part of the nation feels abandoned. The speech also condemned terrorism and highlighted India’s growing self-reliance, but it raises a critical question: how can a nation be truly self-reliant if it cannot support one of its own wounded states? Manipur, a region rich with cultural heritage and vibrant youth, has been left feeling hopeless and adrift.

The true message of independence lies not just in what is said, but in what needs to be done. The silence surrounding Manipur in the Prime Minister’s address can serve as a powerful call to action for every citizen to hear the voices calling for peace and to contribute to the long process of rebuilding trust. True freedom will be celebrated when every citizen, from Delhi to the relief camps of Manipur, feels an unwavering sense of belonging, security, and hope.