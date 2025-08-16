Biswanath: The administration is set to launch a major eviction drive scheduled for Sunday at Nonke Japoriguri area in Assam’s Biswanath district.

The operation, set to begin at 8 a.m., aims to reclaim government village grazing reserve (VGR) land from illegal occupation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a press conference on Saturday, officials announced that the drive will be conducted across four zones. Two additional commissioners and six magistrates will oversee the operation to ensure law and order.

A large contingent of over 1,000 police personnel will be on duty, supported by more than 20 excavators, ten tractors, and several other vehicles.

The administration had previously served eviction notices on August 1, and in response, approximately 309 families occupying about 175 bighas of land voluntarily vacated the area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The eviction drive follows the expiration of the deadline for these notices. The administration has confirmed that a mosque and a burial ground are also located on the land targeted for clearance.

Many of the affected families stated that they had settled in the area 40–45 years ago after losing their homes to floods and river erosion.

While they have cooperated with the authorities, they have appealed for rehabilitation. However, no official rehabilitation plan has been announced, leaving these families facing an uncertain future.