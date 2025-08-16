Guwahati: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately review the “pushback” operations along the Assam-Bangladesh border.

Saikia warned that these operations, which he says are conducted without the involvement of Foreigners Tribunals (FTs), pose significant legal and diplomatic risks.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The appeal comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that more than 320 people have been pushed back to Bangladesh.

In a letter to Shah, Saikia noted that the Assam Police have carried out multiple pushback operations since the state government announced a new strategy in May 2025.

According to the letter, intensive drives began on May 23, with subsequent operations on May 31, June 8, June 27, July 6, and August 3, leading to the repatriation of over 300 individuals.5

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Saikia’s letter raises concerns about the effectiveness of border management, pointing out that these operations continue despite the presence of the Border Security Force (BSF) along the 267.5 km border.

He suggests that the direct involvement of Assam Police indicates a lack of coordination between central and state security agencies.

The Congress leader warned that conducting state-level pushbacks without following the Foreigners Tribunal process could create legal ambiguities and strain diplomatic relations with Bangladesh.

Saikia urged the Home Ministry to take several steps, including reviewing BSF deployment and strategies, strengthening coordination between central and state police forces, expanding technology-based surveillance, and engaging in diplomatic talks with Bangladesh to address the root causes of infiltration.

He stressed the need for clear guidelines and standard procedures for handling infiltrators to ensure state actions align with national policy.