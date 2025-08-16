Guwahati: A protest at the Galia Toll Plaza at Bhawanipur in Assam’s Bajali district turned violent after locals, alleging harassment and unfair treatment, used a JCB excavator to demolish a side wall.

Previously, the exemption allowed vehicles from the area to pass through without paying toll charges, but this was recently revoked, leading to dissatisfaction among the local population.

In response, a large group of people gathered at the toll plaza to express their grievances. The protest escalated when a JCB machine was used to demolish a side wall near the plaza.

This incident has drawn attention to ongoing tensions between toll operators and local communities, who argue that they should not be required to pay toll fees for using roads within their area.

On the other hand, authorities point out that toll collection is necessary for maintaining road infrastructure.

The protest reflects a broader, long-standing demand from residents across the state for fair treatment and toll exemptions at certain plazas. Various groups, including AJYCP, joined the protest, which has again raised awareness about the issue.