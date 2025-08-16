Assam Govt Job 2025 Gauhati Medical College Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various govt job in Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Project Manager in 2025. The Government of Assam (GoA) and the Gates Foundation (GF) made a partnership to improve health outcomes, including MNH, in the state. The Gauhati Medical College got designation from the GoA as the nodal agency to facilitate TA support from the GF to improve maternal and child health outcomes in all the districts of the states while focusing on Districts with a high burden of adverse outcomes. The TA approach has been developed in consultation with the GoA leadership and will be provided through targeted strategies and district level support. The whole effort will be based on a HUB-SPOKE model where a State level PMU will be at State HQ with 6 Technical staffs each having specific expertise who will be responsible for providing TA to all the Districts of Assam along with the District Nodal Consultant (DNC).

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Salary : 200000-218505/- INR

Qualification & Experience :

1. MBBS with MD (O&G, Pediatrics and Com Medicine) or MBBS with MPH having minimum 10 years experience

2. High Level of Proficiency in MS word, MS excel & Power point

3. Experience working in the project focused on RMNCH+A, MCH etc

4. Experience in Program Evaluation & monitoring

5. Experience in analyzing and preparing state PIP

6. Experience in Operationalizing Health Programs at field/District Level

7. Strong Analytical, communication and advocacy skills

How to apply :

Candidates may send their CV mentioning the post applied and contact number to the email id

[email protected] on or before 20th August 2025.

Preliminary Shortlisted candidates will get notification at Gauhati Medical College official website for in person interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here