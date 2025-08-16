Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has urged the United Naga Council (UNC) to maintain peace and patience while engaging in constructive dialogue with the central government over the concerns regarding the unilateral abrogation of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the construction of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border.

A statement issued by Raj Bhavan on Saturday reported that a delegation from the UNC met with Governor Bhalla in Imphal, where they expressed their concerns about the FMR and border fencing.

The delegation requested the Governor to raise these issues with the Government of India. The Governor listened attentively to their concerns and reassured them that the matter had already been brought to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He called for continued peaceful dialogue and urged the UNC members to exercise restraint during the ongoing discussions.

This meeting comes after the expiry of the 20-day ultimatum issued by the UNC to both state and central governments, which also threatened to begin a series of agitations by the end of August.

According to a statement from the UNC, they have already submitted several memoranda, held public rallies, and democratically made press statements, but have not received a satisfactory response from the government.

While the UNC seeks a reconsideration of the FMR and border fencing, government officials have stated that the decision to abolish FMR and construct the border fence is aimed at strengthening national security and managing demographic shifts in the northeastern states.