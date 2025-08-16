Assam Govt Job 2025 AIN Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various govt job in AIN Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Army Institute of Nursing (AIN) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Accountant in 2025.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. The applicant should be commerce graduate and computer literate with five years’ experience in reputed organization , preferably in an educational institution.

2. Preference will be given for candidates with MCom (Finance)/ MBA (Finance). In case of an ESM, the applicant should have had fifteen years of service as a clerk in the Army and/ or including five years of service as an Account clerk .

3. Typing speed should be at least 50WPM on a computer and should be able to maintain accounts on an accounts software such as tally etc.

4. Must have excellent background in managing budgets, processing financial transactions, preparing financial reports and taxation etc.

5. Has adequate and functional knowledge of computers and should be able to work effectively of MS Office, Word, Excel, Power Point etc.

6. Should not have any disciplinary history while in service or otherwise.

Salary : Rs. 21,500/- per month

Age Limit : Age should be below 50 years (55 years for JCO’s) for ESM and 45 years for others.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with relevant documents to Army Institute Of Nursing, Guwahati, C/O 151 Base Hospital Basistha, Guwahati, Assam

Last date for receipt of applications is 30th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here