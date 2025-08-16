Guwahati: In response to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s warnings about the harmful impact of online gambling, the Sikkim government has banned platforms like Khelobet and Khel 2Bet, halting their operations in the state.

Online gambling emerged as a significant issue for many families, particularly in lower and middle-class communities. People who hoped for easy wealth ended up losing savings, sinking into debt, and facing mental distress. Some even took their own lives. The Chief Minister previously described online gambling as a “silent killer” that starts small but escalates into a life-destroying problem.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

At a recent public event in Gangtok, CM Tamang questioned why Sikkim, ranked as one of the happiest states in the Northeast, had seen a rise in suicides. He linked many of these deaths to gambling addiction from apps like Khelo24 and Khelobet. “People aren’t admitting it openly, but families are falling apart,” he warned.

The Chief Minister shared the story of a retired teacher from Timrong who ended his life after losing his retirement savings to online gambling.

Despite not facing financial troubles, the addiction led him into significant debt. By the time his family discovered the problem, it was too late. He emphasized that this was only one of many similar cases.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In response, the government swiftly banned these gambling platforms and sought help from the Government of India to block such apps regionally. The state police were tasked with monitoring and enforcing the ban.

The effects were quickly felt. Khel 2Bet, a popular gambling platform, notified its users in Sikkim, urging them to close their accounts and withdraw funds. For many, this break from gambling was a much-needed relief from the dangerous habit.

The ban has been widely welcomed, particularly by families who have seen the harm gambling has caused.

Citizens have praised the Chief Minister’s decision, believing it will help young people focus on studies and healthier activities. The government hopes strict regulations and community support will curb gambling addiction.

The Sikkim government’s actions send a clear message: gambling may seem harmless, but it is a dangerous trap. With the platforms blocked, families can rebuild, and young people have a chance for a safer future.