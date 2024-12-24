Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in RBI Assam.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Superintending Engineer (Vigilance) (Equivalent To Grade ‘D’) on Full-Time Contract Basis for Central Vigilance Cell.

Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Vigilance) (Equivalent To Grade ‘D’)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification and Work Experience (as on December 01, 2024) : Civil Engineers who have recently retired from Central/ State Government or also Public Sector Undertakings, at a senior level.

Desirable Qualification : Eligible candidates having Information Technology (IT) background altogether.

Desirable Work Experience : Eligible candidates having exposure in Information Technology (IT) works / projects altogether.

Job Profile :

As Superintending Engineer (Vigilance) (S.E. (Vig.)), S.E. (Vig.) will administratively report to the Bank’s Joint Chief Vigilance Officer. S.E. (Vig.) will be required to deal with cases including investigation of complaints in respect of Bank’s construction projects and any other procurement related works from vigilance angle and examination of Chief Technical Examiner’s reports. Conduct of CTEO (Chief Technical Examiners’ Organization) type inspection of the ongoing projects/ procurement related to all works and scrutiny of the compliances. Clarifications/ queries received by the Central Vigilance Cell in respect of contracts/ tenders, etc., as per CVC guidelines. Offering advice on preventive vigilance and also strengthening of procurement/ tendering processes. S.E. (Vig.) will also be required to draft/vet show cause notices, charge-sheets, etc. (connected with the above work) for issuance to the officials against whom action is considered necessary. Any other work assigned from time to time by the Chief Vigilance Officer/ Joint Chief Vigilance Officer of the Bank.

Age : A candidate must have attained the age of 58 years and must not have attained the age of 62 years on December 01, 2024 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than December 02, 1962 and not later than December 01, 1966.

How to apply :

Candidates applying for the post must submit their application (Application Form) by post/courier/hand delivery to “The General Manager, Reserve Bank of India Services Board, 3rd Floor, RBI Building, Opp. Mumbai Central Railway Station, Byculla, Mumbai – 400008” in the prescribed format. Also, a copy of the application along with supporting documents has to be mailed to [email protected] with subject as “Application for the Post of SUPERINTENDING ENGINEER (VIGILANCE) (EQUIVALENT TO GRADE ‘D’) ON FULL-TIME CONTRACT BASIS – #Name of the candidate#”

A recent photograph is to be pasted at the appropriate place on the application form and the application should be signed by the candidate. Incomplete and illegible applications will be summarily rejected.

Self-attested copies of the following documents should be submitted along with the application:

Proof of age (copy of passing Secondary/High School/10th standard Certificate or Higher Secondary School /12th Standard Certificate mentioning the DoB). Copy of Certificates and Marksheets in respect of educational qualifications acquired. Appropriate document(s) in support of experience. PwBD candidates should submit a latest disability certificate issued by a Competent Authority

Applicants must submit their applications altogether on or before 6:00 PM on January 10, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here