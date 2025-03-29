Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in RITES Guwahati Assam in 2025.

RITES Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Individual Consultants in 2025. RITES Limited, a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated on April 26, 1974, is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. The company’s market capitalization has placed it among the top 500 listed companies in India, a testament to the high-quality solutions and services it delivers, driven by its talented pool of professionals.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Individual Consultant : Equipment Planning Expert (International)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate in Engineering (Electronics or Instrumentaion)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Candidate should have good command in English Language

Experience :

1) Candidate must have 15 Years Experience in Medical / Health sector & handled 05 projects, and

2) Experience in Medical Equipment Planning / procurement & handled 02 projects, and

3) Experience in JICA or any other MDB funded project in health sector, and

4) Having worked as Clinical Engineer in Health / Medical care in Developing Country

Name of post : Individual Consultant: Tender Document Specialist (Equipment)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate in Engineering / MBA. Candidate should have good command in English Language

Experience :

1) Candidate must have 15 Years Experience in Medical / Health sector & handled 05 projects, and

2) Experience in Medical Equipment Planning / procurement & handled 02 projects, and

3) Experience in JICA or any other MDB funded project in health sector.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rites.com/

Last date of submission of online application is 15.04.2025 (Till 11:00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here