Applications are invited for recruitment of 15 vacant positions or career in RITES Assam.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Managers.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Civil)

No. of posts : 9

Qualification :

Full time bachelor’s degree in Civil engineering or equivalent

OR

Full time diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent

Experience :

For Degree holders: Minimum of 02 years’ experience in Construction & Maintenance of Railway siding.

OR

For Diploma holders: Minimum of 08 years’ experience in Construction & Maintenance of Railway siding

Name of post : Assistant Manager (S&T)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

Full time bachelor’s degree in Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Electrical / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering or equivalent.

OR

Full time diploma in Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Electrical / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering or equivalent.

Experience :

For Degree holders: Minimum of 02 years’ experience in Erection & Maintenance of S&T systems of Railway.

OR

For Diploma holders: Minimum of 08 years’ experience in Erection & Maintenance of S&T systems of Railway.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Electrical)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Full time bachelor’s degree in Electrical / Electronics /Power Supply/ Instrumentation and Control/ Industrial Electronics/Electronics & Instrumentation/Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/ Power Electronics Engineering or any of the above combination in part or whole.

OR

Full time diploma in Electrical / Electronics /Power Supply/ Instrumentation and Control/ Industrial Electronics/Electronics & Instrumentation/Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/ Power Electronics Engineering or any of the above combination in part or whole.

Experience :

For Degree holders: Minimum of 02 years’ experience in Erection & Maintenance of OHE of Railway.

OR

For Diploma holders: Minimum of 08 years’ experience in Erection & Maintenance of OHE of Railway

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rites.com/

Last date for submission of online applications is 9th January 2025

Application Fees :

General/OBC Candidates : Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable

EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates : Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here