Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in RITES Assam.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Individual Consultant: Used Water Expert and Individual Consultant: Procurement Specialist. RITES Limited, a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated on April 26, 1974, is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. The company’s market capitalization has placed it among the top 500 listed companies in India, a testament to the high-quality solutions and services it delivers, driven by its talented pool of professionals. It is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, providing diverse range of services under one roof. RITES is uniquely placed in terms of diversification of services and geographical reach in various sectors such as railways, highways, metros, tunnels, bridge, urban engineering, sustainability & green mobility, airports, ports, ropeways, institutional buildings, inland waterways, etc.

Name of post : Individual Consultant: Used Water Expert

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

M.Tech. / M.E. in Environmental Engineering or Public Health Engineering

Experience :

Minimum 8-14 years of experience in Sewage / Waste-water Management

Name of post : Individual Consultant: Procurement Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MBA/P.G. in Management with B.E. / B.Tech. in Civil / Chemical / Mechanical / Environment Engineering

Experience :

Minimum 10-17 years of experience in Sewage / Waste-water Management / Solid Waste Management

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rites.com/

Last date of submission of online application is 13.02.2025 (Till 11:00 pm)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here