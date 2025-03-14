Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in RITES Assam.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Individual Consultants.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Individual Consultant: Resident Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Civil Engineering from a recognized university

Experience : Total Professional Experience of minimum 20 Years in Civil Construction. Out of which, minimum 07 years should be in construction supervision of major infrastructure project(s). Candidate should have handled construction supervision of major Railways/ Metro/ Flyovers/ Viaduct projects as Resident Engineer or equivalent for a minimum period of 02 years.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Individual Consultant: Planning Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Civil Engineering from a recognized university.

Experience : Total Professional Experience of minimum 10 Years. Out of which, candidate should have worked as Planning Engineer for major construction projects for a minimum period of 03 years.

Name of post : Individual Consultant: Quality Control / Material Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Civil Engineering from a recognized university

Experience : Total Professional Experience of minimum 10 Years. Out of which, candidate should have worked as QA/ QC/ Material Engineer for major infrastructure projects for a minimum period of 03 years

Name of post : Individual Consultant: Safety, Health & Environment (SHE) Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Engineering / M.A. / M.Sc. in safety from a recognized university.

Experience : Total Professional Experience of minimum 10 Years. Out of which, candidate should have worked as SHE Engineer for major construction projects for a minimum period of 03 years.

Name of post : Individual Consultant: Planning & Scheduling Expert (System)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institution or equivalent.

OR

Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institution or equivalent

Experience :

Degree holders- Candidates should have minimum post-qualification experience of 8 years in rail related/ major infrastructure projects, out of which atleast 3 years should be in relevant field.

Diploma holders- Candidates should have minimum post-qualification experience of 12 years in rail related/ major infrastructure projects, out of which at least 3 years should be in relevant field.

Relevant Experience Field is defined as: Experience in Metro/ Railway/ Airports

Also Read : Shark Tank India 4 : Meet the entrepreneurs who founded ‘India’s first dog DNA test kit’

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria are required to apply online in the

registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website http://www.rites.com .

Last date of submission of online application is 23.03.2025 (Till 11:00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here