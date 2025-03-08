Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or career in RRIH Guwahati Assam.

Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy (RRIH) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of 03 (three) Junior Research Fellows (Homeo) purely on contract basis. Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) is an apex research organization under Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India. It undertakes, coordinates, develops, disseminates and also promotes scientific research in Homoeopathy. The Headquarters of the Council are in New Delhi. Multi-centric research is altogether conducted through a network of 26 institutes/units all over India. The Council formulates and conducts research programs/projects; collaborates with national and international institutes of excellence to also undertake evidence based research in fundamental and applied aspects of Homoeopathy; monitors extra mural researches and propagates the research findings through monographs, journals, newsletters, I.E.&C. materials, seminars/workshops. Studies comply with the modern scientific parameters and also research is undertaken with the goal that the outcome of research translates into practice and the benefit of the research is extended to the profession and the public. The policies, directions and also overall guidance for the activities of the Council are regulated by the Governing body. Hon’ble Minister of AYUSH, GOI presides over the governing body and also has general control on the affairs of the Council.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellows (Homeo)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

Degree in Homoeopathy from a recognized University/Institute. Enrolment on the Central Register of CCH or also State Board of Homoeopathy.

Emoluments : Rs. 37,000/- (Consolidated) plus H.R.A. as per rules altogether

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 25th March 2025. Reporting Time: 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. The venue is in Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy, Ground floor, RARI Old Building (Ayurvedic Campus), Borsajai, PO Beltola, Guwahati-781028 (Assam)

How to apply :

The candidate may attend the Interview along with the application in the format attached as Annexure-I.

They should also come with self-attested photocopies and also original certificates of qualification, experience, mark sheets, birth certificate, passport size photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here