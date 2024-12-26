Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in SAI Assam.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Architect. SAI is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, with the mandate of development and promotion of Sports in the country. SAI’s main objective today is to achieve excellence in sports and train & prepare sportspersons to participate in international competitions. It has international standard sports infrastructure spread across the country along with trained coaches to achieve its objectives. In an effort for strengthening the sports ecosystem and to bring more laurels in the Olympics, SAI has established 23 National Centers of Excellence (NCOEs).

Name of post : Junior Architect

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in architecture from a recognized university.

Essential Experience :

Minimum 01 year experience (ln relevant field as mentioned in JD) after attaining Bachelors’

Degree

OR

NIL experience after attaining Masters’ degree

Job Description (JD) :

Design Support: Assist in the creation of architectural designs and plans, including preparing sketches, CAD drawings, and 3D models Project Coordination: Assist in coordinating with contractors, consultants, and suppliers to ensure projects are delivered on time and within budget Project Documentation: support in the preparation of detailed drawings, specifications, and construction documents in compliance with local building codes and regulations Collaboration: work closely with Senior architects, engineers, and other team members to ensure design and project delivery align with the client’s vision and requirements. Site Visits: Participate in site visits to gain practical experience and to ensure construction aligns with approved designs. Maintain organized project files and documentation to ensure smooth workflow. Any other duties assigned by Head of the Division/competent Authority.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs

Closing date for submission of online application: 06-Jan-2025 (Till 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here