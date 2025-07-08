Assam Career SESTA Diphu Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in SESTA Diphu Assam in 2025.

Seven Sisters Development Assistance (SESTA) Diphu Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of GIS Executives in 2025.

Name of post : GIS Executives

Qualification :

1. Master’s degree in Geography, Geoinformatics, Environmental Science, Civil Engineering, or related fields.

2. Proficiency in GIS software such as ArcGIS, QGIS, or similar open-source platforms.

3. Experience in remote sensing, GPS tools, and spatial data management.

4. Strong analytical and visualization skills.

5. Familiarity with tools like Google Earth Engine, ERDAS, AutoCAD (optional).

6. Good communication and report-writing skills.

7. Willingness to travel to rural and remote project locations.

Desirable :

1. Prior experience working with NGOs, government agencies, or research institutions in development projects.

2. Knowledge of local geography and socio-political contexts of Assam.

3. Exposure to community-level participatory mapping.

Experience : Minimum 2 years of relevant experience

Salary: Rs. 45,300 per month

Job Roles :

1. Develop, manage, and update GIS databases for different locations of SeSTA.

2. Collect and digitize spatial data from field surveys, satellite imagery, or secondary sources.

3. Generate thematic maps (e.g., land use, soil, hydrology, socio-economic) for planning and reporting.

4. Support program teams with spatial analysis for decision-making and resource allocation.

5. Conduct training for field staff and partners on basic GIS applications and mapping tools.

6. Integrate GIS data with socio-economic and demographic datasets for holistic analysis.

7. Liaise with government agencies and technical institutions to access and share GIS data.

8. Maintain documentation of GIS processes and data sources for transparency and replication.

9. Conduct geo-tagging and geo-fencing of plantation sites for effective monitoring.

10. Ensure integration of NRM activities in Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs).

11. Make regular field visits, ensuring at least 80% of the working days each month are spent in the field.

12. Contribute to monitoring, evaluation, and impact assessments using geospatial tools

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.sesta.in/job-application?openingId=2&title=GIS%20Executive

Last date for submission of application: 18th July, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here