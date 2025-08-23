Guwahati: The Press Club of India (PCI) on Friday urged Assam Police to withdraw an FIR filed against journalist Abhisar Sharma, calling the action “an attack on press freedom.”

The FIR alleges that Sharma made statements with “mala fide intent to disrepute elected governments,” incited communal tensions, and threatened national integrity.

The PCI noted that the FIR invokes Sections 152 (sedition), 196 (promoting enmity and disharmony), and 197 (imputations against national integration) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

It highlighted a recent Supreme Court order granting interim protection from arrest to The Wire’s Founding Editor Siddharth Varadarajan and Consulting Editor Karan Thapar in a similar case filed by Assam Police under Section 152.

“The Assam Police have turned a blind eye to the apex court’s directives in cases involving other journalists, indicating a disregard for press freedom,” the PCI said.

The organisation also raised concerns over the arbitrary removal of a YouTube channel run by senior journalist and Editors Guild of India secretary Ruben Banerjee.

The Odia-language channel, Mu Ruben Kahuchhi (I am Ruben speaking), which covers social welfare, women’s self-help groups, and state and national politics, was taken down in August without prior notice. YouTube cited a violation of its “circumvention policy” as the reason for removal.

“Both the cases of Sharma and Banerjee, who have held senior positions in prominent media organisations, are part of a disturbing trend of arbitrary actions targeting journalists. These actions by Assam Police and YouTube reflect intolerance and undermine freedom of speech and expression,” the PCI said.