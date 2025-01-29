Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Shrirampur BPCL Petrol Pump Kokrajhar Assam.

Shrirampur BPCL Petrol Pump Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible male candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Manager. Kokrajhar district is an administrative district in Bodoland Territorial Region of Assam. It is predominantly inhabited by the Boro tribe. The district has its headquarters located at Kokrajhar Town and altogether occupies an area of 3,169.22 sq.km. It has two civil sub-divisions namely Parbatjhora and Gossaigaon and five revenue circles namely Kokrajhar, Dotma, Bhaoraguri, Gossaigaon and Bagribarill. There are four Assam Legislative Assembly constituencies in this district: Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar West, Kokrajhar East, and Sidli.[7] All but Gossaigaon are designated for scheduled tribes. All four are in the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. Kokrajhar district is located on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river. It altogether forms the gateway to the Seven Sister States. Kokrajhar shares its boundary with Bongaigaon , Dhubri, West Bengal, Barpeta and Bhutan. Part of the district is made up of Manas National Park. Kokrajhar was a part the undivided Goalpara district. In 1957, under the administration of Bimala Prasad Chaliha as the Chief Minister of Assam, three sub-divisions were created one of which was Kokrajhar. This sub-division was made into a district on 1 July 1983. On 29 September 1989 Bongaigaon district was also created from parts of Kokrajhar and Goalpara.

Name of post : Manager (Male)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Candidates must be a graduate. He must also have good knowledge of MS Excel and Tally

How to apply :

Candidates may send their resumes via email to [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is January 31, 2025