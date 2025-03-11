Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Tea Research Association Jorhat Assam.

Tea Research Association Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of One (01) Project Coordinator under a project entitled “Conservation and Mass propagation of Orchid in Tea Garden/Villages” (Project Code NRL/ CSR/ Env/ 2425900007) sponsored by CSR NRL at Biotechnology Department. The beginning of a new era of tea research in India happen with the establishment of the Scientific Department of Indian Tea Association (ITA) in the year 1900. This was consolidated with the creation of the Tocklai Experimental Station in 1911. The formation of the Tea Research Association (TRA) in 1964 with Tocklai at the centre of all activities further led to the expansion of the horizon of tea research to cover the entire Northeast India. Research on all aspects of tea cultivation and processing happens at the Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Jorhat, the oldest and the largest research station of its kind in the world. Transfer of technology to its member estates happens through its advisory network covering 1,076 tea estates occupying 341,049 hectares (1,317 sq mi) of land spread over The South Bank, North Bank, Upper Assam, Cachar, Tripura, Dooars, Darjeeling and Terai. Tocklai has its regional R & D Centre at Nagrakata, West Bengal.

Name of post : Project Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification : M.Sc in Biotechnology/ Life Sciences with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks from a recognized University.

Desirable : Having experience in plant tissue culture

Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 20,000.00

Upper Age Limit: 35 Years

Job Roles :

Project –related research work. The candidate will have the responsibility of plant tissue culture work

How to apply :

Candidate should submit a soft copy of duly filled-in-application form, as enclosed below, along with Curriculum Vitae(CV).

They should also send duplicate copy of the documents (testimonials of qualifications, mark sheets, experience, date of birth etc.)

They should submit it to the email id [email protected] on or before 21st March, 2025 positively.

Candidates must mention the post applied for along with project code as the subject of the

mail

Only shortlisted candidates will get information for interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here