Imphal: In a joint operation involving the Indian Army, Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, and other security forces, a large quantity of weapons was recovered from multiple locations across eight districts of Manipur on the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, officials said.

As part of routine security measures ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, a series of Cordon and Search operations, area domination efforts, and preventive actions were carried out across the state. These operations resulted in the recovery of arms and ammunition.

The operations took place in various villages, including Sandangsemba Maring, Sanjenbam, Khaidempalli, Phouoibi, Uchathol, Phaitol, Puksi Lairembi, Lairokching near Puksi Lairembi, Phaikot, and Samulamlan, covering the districts of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Tamenglong, Kakching, Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Bishnupur.

Recovered items included eight .303 rifles, six barrelled guns, six pistols, two INSAS rifles with magazines, five IEDs, five hand grenades, seven tube launchers, 12 bore live cartridges, four locally-made single-barrelled rifles, 40 rounds of live ammunition in various calibres, and four Baofeng radio sets.

The recovery highlights the ongoing efforts by security forces to maintain order and security in the region during the Independence Day period.

