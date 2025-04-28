Applications are invited for recruitment of 21 vacant positions or career in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Non-Teaching Professionals.

Name of posts :

Internal Audit Officer (Administration)

Assistant Registrar (Administration)

Assistant (Administration)

Laboratory Assistant (Department of Physics)

Junior Accountant (Administration)

Upper Division Clerk (Administration)

Lower Division Clerk (Administration)

Multi-Tasking Staff (Administration)

No. of posts :

Internal Audit Officer (Administration) : 1

Assistant Registrar (Administration) : 4

Assistant (Administration) : 1

Laboratory Assistant (Department of Physics) : 1

Junior Accountant (Administration) : 2

Upper Division Clerk (Administration) : 1

Lower Division Clerk (Administration) : 6

Multi-Tasking Staff (Administration) : 5

Eligibility Criteria :

Internal Audit Officer (Administration) :

Officers belonging to Audit and Accounts Services or other similar organized Accounts Services in Central / State Govt., holding analogous posts on regular basis.

OR

With three (03) years regular service in Level-11 or equivalent in the area of Audit and Accounts in any Govt. Department / Autonomous Bodies.

OR

With five (05) years regular service in Level-10 or equivalent in the area of Audit and Accounts in any Govt. Department / Autonomous Bodies.

Assistant Registrar (Administration) : Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

Assistant (Administration) :

i) A Bachelors’ Degree in any discipline from any recognized institute / University.

ii) Three (03) years’ experience as UDC or equivalent in the Level-4 in Central / State Govt. / University / PSU and other Central / State Autonomous Bodies or equivalent pay package in any reputed private companies / bank with annual turnover of at least Rs. 200 Crores or more.

iii) Proficiency in typing, computer application, noting and drafting.

Laboratory Assistant (Department of Physics) :

Bachelor’s degree (in Physics) with minimum two years of working and maintenance experience of sophisticated scientific instruments in the Laboratory. The experience should be in University / Research Establishment / Central / State Govt. / PSU and other autonomous bodies or Private organization of repute with annual turnover of at least Rs. 200/- Crores or more.

Junior Accountant (Administration) :

i) A Bachelors’ Degree in any discipline from any recognized institute / University.

ii) Two (02) years’ experience as Lower Division Clerk or equivalent posts in University / Research Establishment / Central / State Govt. / PSUs / Autonomous Bodies or equivalent pay package in any reputed private companies / corporate banks with annual turnover of at least Rs. 200 Crores or more.

iii) Speed in English typing @35 WPM or Speed in Hindi typing @30 WPM

iv) Proficiency in computer operations.

Upper Division Clerk (Administration) :

i) A Bachelors’ Degree in any discipline from any recognized institute / University.

ii) Two (02) years’ experience as Lower Division Clerk or equivalent posts in University / Research Establishment / Central / State Govt. / PSUs / Autonomous Bodies or equivalent pay package in any reputed private companies / corporate banks with annual turnover of at least Rs. 200 Crores or more.

iii) Speed in English typing @35 WPM or Speed in Hindi typing @30 WPM. Proficiency in computer operations.

Lower Division Clerk (Administration) :

i) A Bachelors’ Degree in any discipline from any recognized institute / University.

ii) Speed in English typing @35 WPM or Speed in Hindi typing @30 WPM (35 WPM and 30 WPM correspond to 10500 KDPH / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each work). Proficiency in computer operations.

Multi-Tasking Staff (Administration) : 10th pass from a recognized Board OR ITI pass.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the SAMARTH portal link: https://tezunt.samarth.edu.in

Last date of submission of filled-in applications through SAMARTH portal is 24.05.2025 (Till 11.55 PM, IST)

Candidates who have applied for the mentioned posts in response to the earlier Advertisement No.-05/2024 dated 14.03.2024 need not apply again. However, the candidates may mail their updated biodata to [email protected] within the last date

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here