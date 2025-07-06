Dimapur: Kohima police retrieved the human skeletal remains of an unidentified person from the Dzu River downstream at Zero Point, near Chedema in Nagaland, around 5 pm on Saturday.

Kohima police PRO stated in a Sunday release that a thorough inquest and post-mortem examination identified the remains as belonging to a female approximately 25 to 30 years old.

The police said they retrieved the skeletal remains following established procedures and have completed all requisite legal formalities.

The North Police Station, Kohima, has kept the remains at its morgue facility pending identification.

Kohima police appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the deceased. They requested information from anyone who may know of a missing person, particularly in connection with the Chedema area or the Dzu River vicinity, and whose disappearance may align with the circumstances of the recovery.

Authorities urge anyone with relevant information to contact North Police Station, Kohima, at 7005986018.

The police also requested details such as the approximate time of disappearance, physical description, or last known location of the missing person, stating that such information is crucial for establishing the deceased’s identity and bringing closure to affected families.