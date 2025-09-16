Assam Career 2025 AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Resident/ Specialist Medical

Officer at Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Resident/ Specialist Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: MD/ DNB – Postgraduate qualification in Psychiatry from NMC recognized institution.

Desirable:

1. Any post-doctoral/ fellowship qualifications including PDF/DM in Addiction Psychiatry

2. At least 2 research publications in PUBMED indexed journals

3.Research experience in mental health related projects

Emoluments : Consolidated Rs. 1,40,000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 40 years

How to apply :

Interested candidates are required to submit their application using the appropriate forms linked below:

For Senior Residents/Specialist Medical Officer: https://forms.gle/BrutUULsrvWPCtJq7

LAST DATE for receipt of Online applications is September 25, 2025 upto 05:00 pm.

Applicants are to also send in the filled form in ANNEXURE-I duly filled with all details along with

supporting documents shared in the google forms via Registered/Speed Post to the Nodal Officer,

Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF), Department of Psychiatry, First Floor, OPD building, AIIMS

Guwahati, Changsari, Kamrup, Assam-781101.

Last Date for receipt of Offline hard copy applications is September 27,2025 upto 4:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here